SBP announces bank timings for Ramazan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday announced office timings
for banks during the holy month of Ramazan. From Monday through Thursday, banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance institutions will operate from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm with a 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm prayer break.
On Fridays office hours will be from 08.30 am to 1:00 pm without break, it said. On the other hand, banking hours for public dealing will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm without a break from Monday to Thursday, and from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without a break on Fridays, it added. After the holy month of Ramazan, the above timings will automatically be reverted to pre Ramazan timings, according to the SBP.
