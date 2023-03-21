Three arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

Ganjmundi police recovered one pistol from an accused. Similarly, Ratta Amaral police recovered one pistol from other accused. While Westridge police held an accused and recovered one pistol from his possession. Kalar Syedan Police recovered an iron rod from the accused Waqas Tariq.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress. SSP (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown will be continued against the illegal arms holders without any discrimination. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested 29 professional beggars during the operation. According to a police spokesman, the beggars were held from different areas of the city.