Sunday March 19, 2023
National

‘Strong character key to success’

By Our Correspondent
March 19, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that the recipe for success included a clear vision, strong character and moral values, constant improvement and patience. Along with the degree, a good character was needed to climb the ladder of success. He said this while addressing the 24th Convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) here on Saturday in which 1,389 graduates were awarded degrees.