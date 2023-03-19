‘Strong character key to success’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that the recipe for success included a clear vision, strong character and moral values, constant improvement and patience. Along with the degree, a good character was needed to climb the ladder of success. He said this while addressing the 24th Convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) here on Saturday in which 1,389 graduates were awarded degrees.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Saturday prohibited the live coverage of any rally...
MINGORA: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Hina Jilani on Saturday said the law and order situation was...
NAROWAL: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal inaugurated Diagnostic...
ISLANABAD: Cost of dialysis and treatment of kidney ailments is constantly on the rise in Pakistan due to rising cost...