Minister blames PTI for economic woes

MANSEHRA: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that the international lenders were reluctant to assist Pakistan because of the poor economic policies of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“However, the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue despite economic challenges,” he told a public gathering after inaugurating the BISP’s regional office in Pulrah.

Faisal Kundi also inaugurated the office of women’s charity in Darband and said the deserving women would be included in the monthly financial assistance initiative launched by Pakistan People’s party in its government.

“We are also going to provide essential commodities on a subsidised price across the country through utility stores and soon such a facility would also be inaugurated in Pulrah,” he maintained. Faisal Kundi, who was extended a warm welcome on his arrival in Pulrah, criticized the PTI chairman Imran Khan for creating a crisis-like situation in the country.

“Our leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto sacrificed his life but didn’t make his party workers as shields to hide from arrest,” he added.

The minister said the PPP was ready for elections anytime and would emerge as the single largest federal party.