NCA hosts art exhibition ‘Droshum’

LAHORE:Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq Gallery at the National College of Arts (NCA) hosted a captivating art exhibition titled 'Droshum'.

The exhibition showcased the works of artists, including Prof Dr Akram Dost Baloch (the National Award Celebrity, Pride of Performance recipient in 2004) and Doda Baloch, who hail from Balochistan. The Balochi word, 'Droshum' means form and expression. Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehran Movahed Far inaugurated the exhibition which was attended by many art-lovers and enthusiasts. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri expressed his honour to host the exhibition.

The works of the two artists captured the essence of the two extremes - the particular and local on one hand, and the universal and natural on the other. Doda's works focused on facial expressions and traditional designs, while Akram Dost's works explored textures and natural forms such as rocks, rills, and furrows.

Additionally, the exhibition was complemented by performance of Baloch folk musicians who came all the way from Quetta to perform here for the first time. The performance by Wazeer Khan Bugti, Khawand Baksh Bugti, Hosain Baksh Bugti, Arz Muhammad Bugti and Naeem Dilpul were a highlight of the event, enchanting the audience with their traditional music and adding to the overall cultural richness of the exhibition.