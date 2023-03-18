Volleyball coach to return after Ramadan

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Friday said that the newly-hired Iranian coach Ali Pour Aroji will take a month off during Ramadan.
“Yes, Aroji is here and he has trained Pakistan’s youth and juniors sides for the last few weeks. He will return home on March 21 and will join us again after Ramadan,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’.
“We have sanctioned his appointment and he will stay with us until November. If he delivers then his contract will be extended until the South Asian Games which will be held next year in Pakistan,” Yaqoob said.
