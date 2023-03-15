Traffic disrupted as workers protest across city on PTI chief’s call

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in his video statement on Tuesday asked his workers to keep fighting for the “rule of law” on the streets, workers and leaders of the party staged protests in several parts of the city, blocking main roads and disrupting the traffic flow.

The areas where PTI workers protested included Hyderi Market, Star Gate, Teen Talwar, Mauripur, II Chundrigar Road, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad 4K Chowrangi, New Karachi, Quaidabad and Sohrab Goth.

The activists gathered together in small crowds and blocked roads by setting old tyres on fire. The traffic police had to divert the motorists to ease the chaos.

PTI senior leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi led the protest in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, while PTI parliamentary leader Khurram Sher Zaman led the protest on II Chundregar Road. The protesters chanted slogans against the federal and Sindh governments.

In many areas, ambulances with patients were stranded in the massive traffic jams resulting from the demonstrations. In some areas, clashes between police and protesters were reported and police used teargas shells to disperse the crowds. Also, the police arrested PTI MPA Shah Nawaz Jadoon in Keamari.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Mubeen Jatoi asked the workers to reach their district offices. There would be a strong protest across Sindh against the possible arrest of the PTI chairman, he said in a statement.

He said that the party organisation at the district and division levels of Sindh should mobilise the workers for protests. If Imran Khan was arrested, the PTI would block the entire province, he warned and said the “imported government” was scared of Khan’s election campaign.

There are threats to Khan’s life, he said, adding that Khan is our red line, and the people of Sindh will defend him at any cost.