Joint session of Parliament rescheduled for April 10

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has rescheduled the dates of the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament and now will be held on April 10 instead of March 15.

NA Speaker has rescheduled joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament in exercise of powers delegated under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings of Parliament Rules, 1973. One of the reason of the rescheduling the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament is recommendation of the Advisory Committee on celebration of Golden Jubilee of Constitution 1973 which also suggested for holding the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on April 10.