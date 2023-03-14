SC dismisses 60 election pleas for being infructuous

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed on Monday for being infructuous over 60 election petitions filed from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 11 National and provincial assembly seats.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Yahya Afridi, dismissed the petitions for being infructuous. Counsel for the petitioners requested the court to decide the case on merit.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been dissolved, adding that the instant petitions were filed in the apex court for the verification of the documents of the aspiring candidates. The judge observed that the election tribunal had not given a verdict on the merits of the petitions.

“Even if the court accepts the petitions for the verification of the petitions, then it could not be heard as both the provincial assemblies have been dissolved,” Justice Ahsen remarked. The counsel, however, contended that there is a contradiction in the tribunal’s verdict.

Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that the court will clarify the law about verification in any case involving the National Assembly, adding that they will try to decide the cases about elections at the earliest possible date. Later, the court adjourned until next week to hear other election matters.