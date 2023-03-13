Maryam mocks Imran

LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on social media.
In her tweet on Sunday, she said: “Those who had to lie down in front of the tanks are not coming out from under the charpoys.”
Maryam also shared Imran’s picture on her Twitter handle.
