Maryam mocks Imran

Maryam Nawaz (Left) and Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on social media.

In her tweet on Sunday, she said: “Those who had to lie down in front of the tanks are not coming out from under the charpoys.”

Maryam also shared Imran’s picture on her Twitter handle.