Monday March 13, 2023
Maryam mocks Imran

“Those who had to lie down in front of the tanks are not coming out from under the charpoys,” says Maryam

By Our Correspondent
March 13, 2023
Maryam Nawaz (Left) and Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File
LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on social media.

In her tweet on Sunday, she said: “Those who had to lie down in front of the tanks are not coming out from under the charpoys.”

Maryam also shared Imran’s picture on her Twitter handle.