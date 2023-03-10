Rulers snatch basic food from masses: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq held the three mainstream ruling parties, PPP, PMLN and PTI, responsible for eradication of public confidence in judiciary, election commission, NAB and parliament, as a result of their blatant violation of the Constitution and laws.

Even the establishment is being criticised in public places, he said while addressing a meeting with delegations of party office-bearers at Mansoora Thursday. Now, the only institution left to be trusted is the masses, from which the decision must be taken as soon as possible, he added. Siraj announced he would leave for Quetta on Friday (today) to address a protest sit-in for the release of Maulana Hidayat Rehman, his associates and ensuring the rights of Gwadar residents.

He lamented PDM, PPP and PTI snatched even one meal of bread from the masses against the promises of heavenly blessings, completely exposing their incompetence and corruption. Today, the economy is bankrupt, the institutions are at the verge of destruction and country facing starvation, unrest and rising crimes, he added.

He termed the rulers criminals of the nation, who amassed illegal wealth, properties abroad and deprived the people of even their basic needs. He said only JI could solve country's problems by giving Islamic system of justice and equality. He reiterated the demand of holding simultaneous elections in the entire country for the sake of stability and saving public exchequer, warning that elections of two provinces would lose fairness if central and provincial assemblies continued to exist.

Dr Hammad given additional charge

In Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, young Neurosurgeon Dr Muhammad Hammad Nasir has been given an additional charge as the Head of Neurosurgery Unit 2. In this regard, a formal notification has been issued by the Executive Director PINS and the post fell vacant on the retirement of Prof Anwar Chaudhry. Talking to reporters, Dr Hammad Nasir said he had urged doctors and other staff to accord best treatment to patients as a priority.