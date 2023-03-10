Zohaib makes impressive beginning as boxing championship starts

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top boxer Zohaib Rasheed won his preliminary round fight as Chairman KPT 40th Men and 4th Women National Boxing Championship kicked off here at the KPT Sports Complex on Thursday.

Navy’s Zohaib, who has to his credit two Asian bronze medals in Under-22 and senior category, began his 46-48 kg journey brightly when he downed Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Tayyab in the preliminaries.

Lyari-born Zohaib kept tight control right from the start. He used fine footwork and kept his opponent at bay in the entire show.

Meanwhile, in the other fight of the same weight category, Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) Tabish defeated Abdul Basit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to move into the next round.

Balochistan’s seasoned fighter Jehanzeb defeated Ahsham of Punjab also in the same weight to advance to the next round.

In 48-51 kg, Sindh’s Husban whacked Aeanullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PAF’s Amir Hamza defeated Usman Zai of Railways, and emerging international Talha of Army was shocked by Sajid Rasheed of Navy.

“It was an upset. Talha is a good fighter,” an official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) told 'The News'.

Pakistan boxing team head coach and former Olympian Arshad Hussain was happy with the initial few fights. “It’s a good beginning to a very important event,” Arshad told 'The News'.

“Some fine fights were seen today and I hope the fights to come will also be entertaining,” Arshad said.

Earlier, the event was opened at a formal opening ceremony which was graced by the KPT General Manager (A) Brigadier Tariq Bashir. He announced the championship opened. Also present were the president of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Khalid Mehmood, secretary PBF Col Nasir Tung, secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain and KPT Manager Sports Major (retd) Mehmood Riaz.

As many as 135 male boxers are competing in 13 weight categories while 40 women fighters are flexing their muscles in seven weight categories. This is after 28 long years that KPT is organising the event which will conclude on March 14.

During the event the PBF selection committee will pick the top lot for the national team’s camp. Pakistan squad will begin preparations for this year’s Asian Games after this event.

Besides the armed forces and the four provinces, WAPDA, Railways, KPT, Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad and AJK are featuring in the competitions.