Huzaifa reaches McDonald’s All Pakistan Squash semis

KARACHI: Huzaifa Shahid, Ubaibullah Khan, and Umair Arif reached the semifinals in the 1st McDonald’s All Pakistan Squash Championship at PSB National Coaching Centre here on Thursday.
In the quarterfinals of under-13 category, Huzaifa from Sindh beat Punjab’s Sohail Adnan 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 and M Reyan defeated Rana Ayan Zahid 11-7, 11-8, 11-8.
M bin Atif won against Inshal Abbas 11-7, 13-10, 12-10 and Syed M Hussain overpowered PAF’s M Fawad Khan 8-11, 11-8, 9-11, 13-15.
In the quarterfinals of under-15 category, KP’s Ubaibullah Khan overpowered PAF’s M Reyan Bahadur 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 11-5 and Yahya Khan won against M Ali Khan 11-3, 11-4, 5-11, 10-12.
Abdul Aahad Butt defeated Zohaib Khan 11-3, 9-11, 11-1, 11-9 and PAF’s Noman Khan beat Punjab’s Kamran Khan 11-3, 11-6, 11-2.
In the quarterfinals of under-17 category, KP’s Umair Arif beat Army’s Ibrahim Mohib 11-7, 11-9, 11-8; Sindh’s Shayan Ali defeated PAF’s Mobin Khan 8-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.
