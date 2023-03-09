Dermatologist killed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a renowned dermatologist was murdered by his driver at his home in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night.

According to police, after 63-year-old Dr Dharamdev Rathi reached home from his clinic at around 11pm, he and his driver Hanif Laghari got into a heated argument. During the spat, the driver took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the doctor in the throat.

Police said the driver had been working for Dr Rathi for the past several years. They said the initial investigation had showed that the argument had begun over a monetary matter, but the investigators were looking into other possible motives as well.

Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh said the suspect was arrested in Khairpur. According to the police, the postmortem examination has been carried out.

Dr Rathi’s native place is Chhachru, Tharparkar, and among the bereaved are his son and wife, who are in America these days. The victim’s body will be cremated in Hyderabad after the family members return from the US.

The Hindu community is saddened and angry over the killing of the noted dermatologist during the festival of Holi. It has demanded that the culprit should be brought justice and given a severe punishment.

Reacting to the incident, Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur strongly condemned the murder of renowned skin specialist Dr Dharamdev Rathi. She said a messiah had been killed during the Holi festival, and it was a sad incident.

Talpur said the Pakistan Peoples Party is a representative party of weaker sections, especially the protection of minorities is included in the first points of the party’s manifesto. She said the brutal murder of Dr Rathi was intolerable, the police had arrested the killer immediately, and justice would be provided to the victim’s family. She said the killer would be brought to justice.