Campuses mark Women’s Day

LAHORE: An awareness walk was organised on International Women's Day under the auspices of Punjab University Department of Gender Studies.

PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Raana Malik, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Dr Niaz Ahmad said that Islam has given many rights to women. He said that women are the heads of many important positions in Punjab University. He said that Pakistani women are very talented who can move forward by working harder. He said that chairperson DPCC, director of external linkages, director of the regional integration center and other departments are being led by women in the university, which is an example of equal rights.

Dr Raana Malik said that it is good for women to have important positions in Punjab University, for which the Vice-Chancellor deserves credit. The participants of the walk carried awareness posters about women's freedom and fundamental rights. Meanwhile, under the auspices of Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology, in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), mobile van service was provided for making female student ID cards.

In his message, Director General NADRA, Lahore Major (r) Syed Saqlain Bukhari said that special NADRA registration van has been provided for female students on International Women's Day.

UO: A seminar and walk were organised at the University of Okara in connection with International Women Day. With the theme “DigitalAll: Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality”, the seminar was attended by a large number of female teachers and students. The guest speakers of the event included the District Police Officer (DPO) Okara, Mansoor Aman, Principal, Divisional Public School (DPS) Okara, Sarwat Hassan and Sumaira Mazhar Rana, a renowned social worker of the district. The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, and the Chief Organizer was Dr Nasrin Akhtar, Director Career Counseling at the UO.

Addressing to the participants, Prof Sajid Rashid told that no institution or state could prosper without the active participation of women. “The ratio of female students at the campus is 70 percent and this is our asset. We are preparing them in a way that they can help building a peaceful and prosperous society.” The DPO said that they were going to develop a “Tahafuz Markaz” at the district in order to solve the problems of the vulnerable sections especially women on priority.

Dr Nasrin highlighted the importance of advanced information and communication technologies in the inclusion of women in the social mainstream and the reduction of gender discrimination.