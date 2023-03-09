Pollen season

Pollen allergy is a common problem in Islamabad, especially during the spring season when plants and trees start blooming. The allergy symptoms can be particularly severe for people with asthma, as pollen can trigger asthma attacks.

To reduce the risk of pollen allergy, it is recommended that individuals with allergies stay indoors during peak pollen hours, which are usually early morning and evening. It is also advised to keep windows and doors closed and to use air conditioning or air purifiers to filter out pollen from the indoor environment. Wearing a mask when outdoors can also help reduce the risk of pollen exposure. Additionally, it is important to maintain good indoor air quality by regularly cleaning carpets, curtains, and furniture, and using a HEPA filter in vacuum cleaners. People with pollen allergy should also avoid touching their eyes or nose with their hands, as this can transfer pollen from the hands to the face and worsen symptoms.

Daud Durrani

Islamabad