EU imposes sanctions for violence against women

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday imposed sanctions ahead of International Women´s Day against officials from six countries, including Russia and Afghanistan, for violence and rights abuses against women.
Nine individuals and three official entities have been added to sanctions lists, subject to visa bans and the freezing of any assets held in the EU.
The sanctions target two Moscow police officers, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Fedorinov and his subordinate Ivan Ryabov, who are accused of ordering the arrest and torture of female anti-war protesters.
Also named are Russian special forces commander Major General Nikolai Kuznetsov and tank commander Colonel Ramil Ibatullin, whose units are accused of systematic acts of rape and sexual violence in Ukraine.
