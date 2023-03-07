Imran moves LHC against Pemra ban





LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking annulment of a ban on the broadcast of his speeches and press talks by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

A day earlier, the media watchdog, in view of his “provocative statements against the state institutions and their officers”, imposed the ban on broadcasting live and recorded speeches of the deposed prime minister on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

The ban was imposed hours after the ousted premier — removed from power via a no-confidence move in April last year — delivered a hard-hitting speech outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following a police team's arrival there to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The petitioner accused the regulatory authority of exceeding its constitutional powers by banning the speeches of the PTI chief on TV channels. “Pemra’s orders are illegal, unconstitutional and a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution,” read the plea.

The media regulatory authority issued the order by violating Pemra Ordinance 2002, it added. Terming the ban a “violation of basic human rights”, the petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the Pemra’s order null and void.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court’s registrar officeraised objection to the petition, saying the petitioner did not enclose an attested copy of the Pemra ban.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear arguments on the objection raised by the registrar office to Imran Khan’s application on Tuesday (tomorrow). It is pertinent to mention here that Khan came under the Pemra’s restriction for the third time on Sunday.

Last year in August, the regulatory authority imposed such restriction on Khan speeches but the ban was lifted on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on September 6. In November last year, the PTI leader’s speeches were again banned but the restrictions were withdrawn by the federal government on the same day.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership vehemently criticised the government for imposing ban on airing speeches of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and registering two more FIRs against him.

PTI leaders made it clear, however that these ‘brutal tactics’ would not work because Imran was the leader of the 220 million people who loved him immensely. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that the cabal of crooks could not achieve their nefarious designs through such fascist tactics, as the PTI and Imran Khan’s popularity was increasing with each passing day.

They claimed that the ‘imported government’ was looking for escape from the elections because the gang of thieves was aware of the fact that they would face a humiliating drubbing at the hands of PTI since the real electoral contest would be between PTI and independent candidates who could not secure PTI’s tickets in the forthcoming elections.

Qureshi said that the fascist group occupying Islamabad once again resorted to silencing the voice of Chairman Imran Khan through PEMRA. He added that the government’s infighting was endless. “Their allies continue to raise very serious questions on the state of Pakistan’s economic condition and woeful foreign policy. Yet the government is bent upon destroying Pakistan,” he alleged.

Fawad Chaudhry said that two new FIRs were registered against Imran Khan Monday, of which, one FIR was registered in Quetta while another in Islamabad, taking the number of cases against Imran Khan to 75. “There is no shame or modesty in this government,” he charged.

He said that Imran Khan was being criticized by those political eunuchs, who have never contested the election of a councilor in their life, whose political standings were such either they come to reserved seats or on specific orders, if they have the courage, come and face the PTI in open in the public court.

“Nawaz Sharif is banned because he is a convict while Imran Khan is being banned for fear of his speech. The ban has only exposed the rulers further and nothing else,” he charged.