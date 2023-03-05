Volleyball tourney begins

WANA: Peace Volleyball Tournament was inaugurated in Azam Warsak area of Lower South Waziristan district on Saturday.

The tournament was inaugurated in Wana by Major Abid Saleem and SM Taslim of 133-Wing and a total of six teams are participating in the tournament. The first opening match of the tournament was played between Sirkikhel Club and Azam Warsak Club, and witnessed by a large number of people. Local people said that the tournament would help promote healthy and peaceful activities in the region while players and residents thanked Colonel Saqib Iqbal for organising the event.