12 officers get BS-22

ISLAMABAD: The High-Powered Selection Board (HPSB) has promoted 12 more officers of grades 21 to grade 22 from three service groups.
With this, the total number of officers promoted to grade 22 has risen to 21, as nine officers were given the highest grade in the service in their respective groups on Thursday. The board would continue to consider more promotions for grade 22 on Tuesday (March 7). According to the Establishment Division on Friday, 10 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) have been elevated to grade 22, and they are; Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Ahmad Hanif Orakzaie, Yousaf Khan, Sajid Siddique, Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Arif Anwar Baloch, Awais Manzoor Sumra, Ali Sher Mehsud, Syed Ali Murtaza, and Wasim Mukhtar Chaudhary.
Two officers of the Postal Group, Khalid Javed and Hasan Akhtar Khan, and the lone officer of the Information Group, Mrs. Shahera Shahid, have been awarded grade 22.
She is currently the federal secretary for information and broadcasting.
An officer of the Secretariat Group, Ms. Samina A. Hussain, was also given grade 22 on Thursday. Two officers, namely Dr. Amir Ahmad Sheikh and Khalid Mahmood, from the Police Service of Pakistan got promoted to grade 22 on Thursday, while six officers belonging to the Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) were granted promotion to grade 22 a day earlier.
They were; Ds. Muhammad Sayrus Sajjad Qazi, Ahmad Hussain, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Qazi, Muhammad Hasan, Zahoor Ahmad, and Amna Baloch.
Dr. Sayrus Sajjad Qazi, who is an astute diplomat and served as the country’s ambassador in Turkiye, is currently working as Special Secretary of the Foreign Office at the headquarters here.
