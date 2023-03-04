WAPDA, Sindh win squash matches

KARACHI: WAPDA and Sindh won their last group matches on the third day of Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Friday.
In the morning, WAPDA thumped Punjab 3–0 when Noor Zaman beat Khaqan Malik 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 and Farhan Mehboob defeated Ahmed Amin 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 while Danish Atlas overpowered Anas Ali Shah 11-5, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10. In the evening, Sindh won 2-1 against Balochistan. The semifinals will be played on Saturday.
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe will lead Paris Saint-Germain into their meeting with Nantes on Saturday looking for the goal...
TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRRLahore Qalandars 6 5 1 0 0 10 1.367Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.844Islamabad...
RAWALPINDI: Azam Khan’s 72 not out overshadowed all the hard work put in by Imad Wasim as Islamabad United pushed...
Ag AFPMANCHESTER: Rampant Manchester United are eager to inflict more pain on Liverpool at Anfield as Arsenal aim to...
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was charged with rape on Friday, French prosecutors...
LAHORE: The two top teams of the current season of the HBL Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans...
