WAPDA, Sindh win squash matches

KARACHI: WAPDA and Sindh won their last group matches on the third day of Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Friday.

In the morning, WAPDA thumped Punjab 3–0 when Noor Zaman beat Khaqan Malik 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 and Farhan Mehboob defeated Ahmed Amin 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 while Danish Atlas overpowered Anas Ali Shah 11-5, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10. In the evening, Sindh won 2-1 against Balochistan. The semifinals will be played on Saturday.