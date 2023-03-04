 
close
Saturday March 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

WAPDA, Sindh win squash matches

By Our Correspondent
March 04, 2023

KARACHI: WAPDA and Sindh won their last group matches on the third day of Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Friday.

In the morning, WAPDA thumped Punjab 3–0 when Noor Zaman beat Khaqan Malik 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 and Farhan Mehboob defeated Ahmed Amin 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 while Danish Atlas overpowered Anas Ali Shah 11-5, 7-11, 11-2, 12-10. In the evening, Sindh won 2-1 against Balochistan. The semifinals will be played on Saturday.

Comments