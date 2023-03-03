Minhaj, Saad on top at Rumanza Open Golf

LAHORE: A spirited display of golf performances by Mohammad Minhaj Maqsood and Saad Habib led them to the top of the leaderboard in 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship on Thursday.

As many as 96 top professional players of the country are taking part in the inaugural Rumanza Open Golf at the par-72 Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course, Multan.

Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club had a score of gross 68, four under par.

Shahbaz Masih of Karachi Golf Club and Ahmed Baig of PAF were bracketed at gross 70, two under par.

Starting from the first tee, Minhaj birdied the 2nd and 3rd holes, followed those up with another birdies on the 5th hole and then on the back nine, birdies on holes 13 and 17. Along the way he had 12 regulation pars and just one bogie on the 12th hole.

Placed at a score of gross 71, one under par are Muhammed Munir of Rawalpindi and Ashiq Hussain of Multan. One stroke behind them are Syed Raza Ali Rizvi and Muhammed Naeem.

Others doing well were Muhammed Alam at 73, Muhammed Sharif, Talib Hussain Bilal Hussain Shah, Matloob Ahmed and Kashif Masih, all at gross 74.