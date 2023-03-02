Electricity workers rally against privatisation

LAHORE: Electricity/Wapda workers held a mass rally here under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA carrying national flags and banners demanding the government check high prices of essential commodities, including electricity and not to privatise national public utility electricity companies and profitable Guddu Power House and tackle rising unemployment in the country and raise the wages of the workers commensurate with price-hike urgently.

Khurshid Ahmad General Secretary of the Union addressing the workers highlighted the rising inflation, thereby, raising the sufferings of the working class and poor segments of the society. He demanded the Prime Minister raise the wages of the workers commensurate with price-hike and impose taxes upon the elites and feudal lords and not to privatise electricity companies and Thermal Power House Guddu since the privatisation of Multan and Rawalpindi Electricity Companies had miserably failed in the past. He reminded that the electricity workers had been performing their duties at the risk of their lives on account of non-recruitment of staff for the last six years.