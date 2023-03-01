Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

TEHRAN: Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls needed hospital treatment on Tuesday after another mysterious poisoning, a news agency reported, the latest in a spate of suspected attacks in the Islamic republic.

Hundreds of cases of respiratory distress have been reported in the past three months among schoolgirls mainly in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, with some needing hospitalisation. A government official said on Sunday that the attacks were believed to be a deliberate attempt to force the closure of girls´ schools.

“Today (Tuesday) at noon, a number of students were poisoned at the Khayyam Girls´ School in the city of Pardis, Tehran province,” Tasnim news agency reported. It said 35 students had been taken to hospital so far, adding to hundreds of cases of reported poisoning since November in at least two other cities including Qom.