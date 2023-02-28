Anas wins 2nd Sindh Ranking Junior Squash

KARACHI: Anas Dilsha won the 2nd Sindh Ranking Junior Squash Championship at PSF Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, PSB Coaching Centre, here on Monday.

In the final of the under-19 category, Anas overpowered M Zaman 12-10, 11-6, 15-17, 11-7.

In the final of under-15 category, Huzaifa Shahid beat Abdul Ahad 11-6, 11-9, 11-6.

In the final of under-11 category, M Saim defeated M Aman 11-5, 11-2, 11-6.