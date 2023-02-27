SC to hear Rao Anwar’s plea for removal from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear police officer Rao Anwar's application for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Monday (today). The petitioner is the main accused in Naqeebullah Mehsood murder case.
A three-members bench, led by Justice Ijazul Ahsen will hear the case. A anti-terrorism court had issued the verdict in Naqeebullah murder case on January 14,2023. The court acquitted all accused including SSP Rao Anwar.
Rao Anwar has filed a petition in the SC and pleaded for removal of his name from the ECL as he wanted to go abroad for treatment purpose.
