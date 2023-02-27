Chicken meat, vegetables prices up

LAHORE:The district management has yet to control the prices of essential items and implementation of the official rates in the provincial metropolis while the rates of almost all vegetables and chicken meat are increasing for the last two consecutive weeks.

The tomato price which reduced during the last couple of weeks also witnessed an increasing trend. However, onion price has started a declining trend after some supply of locally produced onion which is expected to further come down once the Punjab crop supplies reach market.

Chicken meat price touched Rs662 per kg while it was not sold at official rates and sold at Rs700 per kilogram and above. On the other side, the official rates of red meat, mutton and beef are also not implemented in the City which exposes the poor administrative control of the district admin on a sensitive issue of public welfare.

The price of chicken was further increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs433-441 per kg, sold at Rs480-500 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs23 per kg, fixed at Rs662 per kg, and sold Rs700-1,000 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs35-38 per kg, B-Grade at Rs30-33 per kg, C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade reduced and fixed at Rs132-140 per kg, sold at Rs170-180 per kg, B-grade at Rs120-128 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, and C-grade at Rs107-115 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs46-50 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs35-38 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of garlic local increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs355-370 per kg, sold at Rs400-440 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs355-370, sold at Rs500 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai increased by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs580-600 per kg, sold Rs800 per kg.

Cucumber Farm increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Bitter gourd price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs260-270 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Price of cauliflower fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg, cabbage at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Pea price was fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs130-180 per kg. The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs64-290 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-240 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs450-500 per kg. The price of banana special increased by Rs45 per dozen, fixed at Rs245-255 per dozen, sold at Rs400 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs250-280 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs160-180 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs70-74 per dozen, sold at Rs120-150 per dozen.

Guava price fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari fixed at Rs280-290 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg, pomegranate bedana fixed at Rs580-600 per kg, sold at Rs800-1,200 per kg pomegranate danedar at Rs350-365 per kg, sold at Rs450-500 per kg. Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs90-31 per dozen, sold at Rs240-600 per dozen. Strawberry was fixed at Rs280-420 per kg, sold at Rs450-600 per kg. Melon was fixed at Rs95-165 per kg, sold at Rs130-250 per kg.