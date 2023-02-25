Punjab Chief Minister sticks to his stance

KARACHI: The HBL PSL Rawalpindi and Lahore leg matches fate was yet to be decided till filing of the story with the Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi making it clear that his cabinet is not ready to sanction the security expenditures for holding the league.

He told reporters in Lahore on Friday that Punjab government had spent Rs600 million on the PSL last year, adding his cabinet is not ready to sanction the expenses.

Naqvi said that being an interim set-up they cannot spend money.

When informed that if his government is not ready to bear the expenses amounting to Rs450 million the PCB will shift the Pindi and Lahore matches to Karachi, Naqvi said that he does not know about that.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee and the franchises held discussion on the matter and according to sources it was agreed that the Rs450 million in terms of security and other expenses would not be paid to the Punjab government.

Sources said that the PCB’s stance is if the Punjab government keeps asking the Board for paying the said amount then the Board will shift the Lahore and Pindi matches to National Stadium Karachi.

Sources said that this will save money both for the PCB and the six franchises of the PSL.

Karachi has so far hosted eight matches out of its share of nine with the last game to be held on Sunday between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

The PCB has already paid the outstanding amount of Rs50 million to the Punjab government, a deal which the Board had brokered with the previous government for holding the PSL matches in Punjab. However, last month a caretaker government took charge being headed by Mohsin Naqvi.

According to sources, Sindh government is not demanding any extra money from the PCB and it would benefit the stakeholders if Pindi and Lahore matches are shifted to Karachi.