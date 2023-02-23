PM, COAS send Pak delegation to Kabul

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) shakes hands with Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar. — Twitter/ @FDPM_AFG

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir sent a delegation to Kabul on Wednesday, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, on a daylong visit.

“Matters relating to the growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly by TTP [Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan] and ISKP [Islamic State Khorasan Province] came under discussion.

“The two sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism, posed by various entities and organisations,” said a brief statement from the Foreign Office, hours after the news broke on social media from the Afghan sources.

There were no visuals of the arrival or departure at the airport of the delegation, which also included Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq.

Later, the Afghan government released photos of the Pakistani delegation holding talks with the senior leadership of the Interim Afghan government Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries,” added the Foreign Office.

However, there was no public assurance by the Afghan interim government of either closing the camps of the TTP or handing them over to Pakistan. According to diplomatic sources, the Pakistani delegation presented proof of TTP attacks on Pakistan, something that the TTP have themselves admitted.

This is the first meeting between the senior leadership of the two countries after the November 29, 2022 visit by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, whose footage of arrival and departure at Kabul was released by the Afghan interim government as well as her several meetings in Kabul.

Apart from continuous attacks by the TTP, based in Afghanistan, on several cities of Pakistan, there have been skirmishes at the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham as well. Due to these skirmishes, trade between the two sides remained closed for the last three days. One Pakistani security personnel was injured in the crossfire.

Afghans have admitted in private meetings that local Afghan commanders at the border operate many times independently and are not in the control of Kabul leadership.

In a separate statement, the office of the Afghan deputy PM stated that the two parties discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations during the meeting.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should get along well. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasises the development of commercial and economic ties with Pakistan as they are in the interest of both countries,” Baradar was quoted as saying.

The Taliban leader said that political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters. He also asked the officials to release Afghans being detained at detention facilities in Pakistan. Baradar further added that passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak should be well-facilitated, with special consideration being given to emergency patients. The Pakistani delegation, according to Baradar’s office, assured Afghanistan of the aforementioned issues and added that the ministries concerned and appointed committees would soon work.

The statement added that the Pakistani side assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to solve the problems. The delegation said that the ministries concerned and committees would be asked to step up efforts for solutions to these problems.

Meanwhile, the governor of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province announced the reopening of the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham from Thursday (today) for transit trade and travel.