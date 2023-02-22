Pakistani delegation in Kabul to talk about security matters: FO

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) shakes hands with Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister for economic affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar. — Twitter/ @FDPM_AFG

A Pakistani delegation of senior officials led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is in Kabul to discuss matters related to security, including counter-terrorism measures, with the Afghanistan interim government, the Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday.



"A high-ranking delegation led by the Minister for Defence is in Kabul today to meet with officials of the Afghan Interim Government to discuss security related matters including counter terrorism measures," the FO tweeted.

The Khawaja Asif-led delegation met with acting deputy prime minister of Afghanistan for economic affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The delegation includes Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, and Kabul mission head Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

This is the first meeting between the senior leadership of the two countries after the November 2022 visit by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khan.

'Political, security concerns shouldn't affect business, economic matters'

In a separate statement, the office of Afghan deputy PM stated that the two parties discussed economic cooperation, regional connectivity, trade, and bilateral relations during the meeting.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should get along well. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasises the development of commercial and economic ties with Pakistan as they are in the interest of both countries," Baradar was quoted as saying.

The Taliban leader said that political and security concerns should not affect business or economic matters.

He also asked the officials to release Afghans being detained in detention facilities in Pakistan.

Baradar further added that passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak should be well-facilitated, with special consideration being given to emergency patients.

The Pakistani delegation, according to Baradar’s office, assured Afghanistan of the aforementioned issues and added that the concerned ministries and appointed committees would soon work.