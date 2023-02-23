Noor, Moen in Bangamata International Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s four squash players will participate in two international events next month. Noor Zaman Orakzai and Moen-ud-Din will take part in the $5000 2nd Bangamata International Squash Tournament in Dhaka from March 7-11.

According to the draws, wildcard Noor is to face 10th seed Matthew Lai from Hong Kong and unseeded Moeen is drawn against seventh seed Harley Lam from Hong Kong in the first round. Ammad Fareed and Ashab Irfan is to play the $10,000 Manitoba Open in Winnipeg, Canada, from March 15-19.

In the first round, unseeded Amaad is up against 9/16 seed Diego Gobbi from Brazil and 9/16 seed Ashab will play against unseeded Connor Turk from Canada.