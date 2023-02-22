PMLN decides move about two SC judges

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to take the right approach regarding two Supreme Court judges.

According to sources, a meeting under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif completed consultations with constitutional and law experts, Geo News reported.

The legal team was of the view that one judge was related to the case against Nawaz Sharif while undeniable proof against the other judge has appeared in shape of an audio tape.

The second judge has also announced dozens of verdicts against Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz. The experts said in the briefing that the cases included Panama, party leadership, Pakpattan land allotment and Ramazan sugar mills. It may be mentioned that Bar Councils of the country have announced to move the Supreme Judicial Council against a Supreme Court judge on the issue of audio leak of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.