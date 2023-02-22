Imran’s indictment in Toshakhana case deferred again

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court deferred on Tuesday PTI chairman Imran Khan’s indictment in the Toshakhana reference on medical grounds. This has been the second time that the indictment of the PTI Chairman has been deferred.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Zafar Iqbal Tuesday directed personal appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the court on Feb 28 in the Toshakhana case. Imran’s counsel Gohar Ali Khan and the Election Commission’s counsel Saad Hasan appeared in the court.

As the proceedings began, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said Imran Khan’s injured leg would be X-rayed on February 28 and sought his exemption from the court appearance. Objecting to Barrister Gohar’s request for exemption from court appearance, the ECP counsel said Imran stood on his feet during the hearing in the Lahore High Court on Monday. He pleaded the court to issue an order for medical examination of the former premier by a team of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Responding, Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan went to Lahore High Court from Zaman Park and it took him a lot of time to reach the court due to security, but appearance in the Islamabad court was a bit difficult. Expressing surprise, the court said Imran was going to have an X-ray on February 28. Barrister Gohar said doctors had advised Imran rest as he was recovering from the bullet wounds after the Wazirabad attack.

The judge remarked that Imran’s requests for exemption from court appearance were coming from 9th to 21st. He said if it remained like this, then the trial will continue for long. Later, he directed the PTI chief’s counsel to ensure the presence of his client in the court during the next hearing on Feb 28.

This has been the second time that the indictment of the PTI Chairman has been deferred. During the hearing the presiding judge of the Islamabad district and sessions court remarked that Imran Khan’s trial would continue indefinitely with these recurring delays.

