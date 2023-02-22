3 Hindko language books launched

PESHAWAR: Three Hindko language books were launched on Tuesday at a function arranged on International Mother Language Day (February 21).

The ceremony was hosted at the regional office of the Pakistan Academy of Letters in Hayatabad in collaboration with the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy. The programme also honoured a noted writer of Hindko and Urdu languages, Ms Gul Arbab, the author of the three books, who hails from Peshawar.

The three books included “Titli, Tarail Tey Tareemat”, “Teetaarey” and “Chuni Naal Badhi Kahaniyaan”. The publications focus on women, children and folklore.

A senior writer known for his research on mystic poetry, Iqbal Sikandar, was the chief guest. A research scholar of the Hindko language and Gandhara Hindko Board general secretary, Muhammad Ziauddin, and Urdu and Hindko poet Bushra Farukh, were the guests of honour.

A noted Pashto language writer and former director of the Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Salma Shaheen, presided over the programme which was attended by literati and people from other walks of life. Ahmad Nadeem Awan moderated the proceedings.

Prof Dr Salma Shaheen, Kulsoom Zaib, Dr Gulnaz Arshad, Dr Saba Gul, Prof Nusrat Naseem, Khan Badshah Nusrat, Waseem Shahid and others shed light on the literary services and work of Ms Gul Arbab, who writes both in Urdu and Hindko languages.

Prof Dr Ahmad Ali Aajiz of the Pashto Department, University of Peshawar, and Rukhshana Anjum presented poetic tributes to Ms Gul Arbab on her literary works.

The speakers spoke on the importance of the mother language and urged the government to take practical steps for the promotion of all languages.

They praised the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy for efforts for promoting languages and the associated works of literature.