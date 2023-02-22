Institutions losing people’s trust: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Siraj-ul-Haq Tuesday said constitutional institutions were at loggerheads with one another and completely losing people’s trust. Addressing the Bar Association of Lower Dir, the JI chief said all institutions should stay confined within their constitutional limits to allow the nation to develop and prosper. According to a message of the JI spokesman from Mansoorah, Siraj said the NAB was used for political victimisation during the PTI regime and its current situation is the same. The JI ameer suggested judges, generals and bureaucrats refrain from interfering in politics. He said only regrets can be offered for the Presidency and the Election Commission over their ignorance of their constitutional powers and limitations. He said the resignation of NAB chief had raised many questions over the functioning of the government and other constitutional institutions. He said both the PDM and the PTI want accountability according to their own choice. The JI leader said the country cannot move forward if other institutions continue to interfere in politics. He also warned that existing system of the country only protects the ruling elite and victimise the already oppressed, saying if this unjust class-based system continued, Pakistan may face the situation like Libya, Syria, Iraq or Sri Lanka.