Toshakhana case: NAB summons Imran, spouse on March 9

Former prime minister Imran Khan (left) and his wife Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/PTI/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, has broadened the scope of its investigation into the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan by summoning him and his wife Bushra Bibi before the NAB Rawalpindi’s Combined Investigation Team on March 9, 2023, to record their statements.

According to sources, the NAB has also decided to extend the investigations into the Toshakhana case by summoning ex-cabinet members of the Imran Khan government on March 7, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, and Fawad Chaudhry. The NAB initiated the investigation against the former prime minister in the Toshakhana case on November 8, 2022.

According to a notice sent by the NAB, the inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister, he retained some gifts presented to him by various foreign dignitaries, including luxury items.

In its call-up notice to Imran Khan, the NAB wrote that the competent authority had taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of the NAO, 1999.

The NAB gave the details of the gifts retained by the former prime minister. The gifts are; Rolex Wrist Watch No. M2282206-0036, 43A2G470, Rolex Wrist Watch No. M126331-0014, 2G367435, Rolex Wrist Watch No. M116710LN-001 (999937K8) Oyster 5, one iPhone presented by the chief of staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, dated November 14, 2018, Rolex Wrist Watch No. Yacht-Master, Oyster-5 Serial No. 068A7072, Model I 16680, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia’s Rolex Wrist Watch (No. E67574V3), a pair of cufflinks, one ring, and unstitched cloths of a pant coat dated September 16, 2020, Graff Gift Set, which includes a Graff Wrist Watch Master Graff Special Edition Mecca Timepiece, an 18K gold and diamond Graff Pen, ring, and pair of cufflinks with Mecca Micro-painting.

According to sources, the NAB’s Combined Investigation Team has decided to travel to the UAE for further investigation.