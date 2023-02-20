PTI registers people for courting arrest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday held a camp at the Insaf House, the party’s secretariat in Karachi, on Sharea Faisal to register people for courting arrest on the call of the party chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI has announced that its workers and supporters will start courting arrest under the party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ on February 22. According to a statement issued by the PTI, separate counters were set up at the Insaf House for all the seven districts of Karachi, in which a large number of party workers and supporters, including women, registered themselves.

PTI leaders, including its MNAs and MPAs, also participated in the event. Talking to the media on the occasion, Sindh PTI President Ali Haider Zaidi, who served as the federal maritime affairs minister in the cabinet of Imran, said workers of the PTI were in high spirit and they were not afraid of going to jail.

He remarked that the ‘imported’ government should realise the ground reality by seeing crowds who were willing to court arrest on the call of the PTI chairman. Zaidi said that the mission of Imran was to make the country autonomous and its institutions apolitical. He predicted that the federal government would not last long once the PTI workers had started courting arrest.

Prominent PTI leaders who attended the camp included former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi and provincial spokesperson for the PTI Arsalan Taj.