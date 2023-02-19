Same day polls must for stability: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated that the country badly needed transparent timely elections in the whole country on same day for restoring economic and political stability. The country must do away with IMF loans, and stop huge non-developmental spending on perks, privileges, protocol of bureaucracy, generals, judges, and rulers to end the corruption and VIP culture eating away vital national resources for decades, he said, addressing a meeting of central office-bearers at Mansoorah on Saturday, which discussed political, economic and upcoming election situation of the country.

Siraj lamented that over 500,000 vehicles comprise the official pool of cars used by ministers, advisers, bureaucracy, with millions of litres free petrol at the cost of heavy taxes on poor masses, while governors, bureaucrats, police officers and ministers live in huge palaces on several acres of colonial masters’ style, while they should have been living on no bigger than 10-marla houses on the expense of poor people’s taxes. He said if came to power JI will enforce the economic policy on circulation of wealth instead of existing capitalist system’s model of concentration of wealth in the hands of few individuals, bureaucrats, rulers etc, abolish usury system, introduce Zakat, Ushr and Islamic revenue system instead of capitalism’s cruel taxes.

He said only 2.5 million people pay income tax in the country, whereas 75 million people can pay Zakat and Ushr to make the country self-reliant and rid IMF loans. He said only JI can give economic stability to the country by introducing Islamic system based on Quran and Sunnah in the country and its courts, provide a uniform education system and end discrimination of every kind.

He said solution to all our problems lay in enforcing the Islamic system for which Pakistan was created but rulers never implemented it over 7 decades.

He said JI’s struggle is for peaceful Islamic revolution in the country. He said PDM, PPP and PTI have been proved torch bearers of destruction, and this corrupt troika wants the country to remain enslaved to western colonialists, and ridding them is indispensable to save Pakistan to become a graveyard. He said people did not take the loans of 62 thousand billion, rather the rulers and bureaucrats usurped them, built their own properties and business empires in and outside the country, while throwing the entire debt burden on people to pay back with cruel taxes.

He said colonial powers want to destroy Pakistan economically, socially and ideologically through their agent rulers and bureaucrats, and have been eyeing our nuclear assets. The rulers are the instruments of colonialism, they put the chains of IMF slavery in the hands of the nation.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that the courts are blind, deaf and dumb, judges make decisions by looking at status and people’s faces, the doors of the courts are opened with a golden key, there is a separate law for the weak and the strong. In the current Pakistan, the British system prevails and the rulers of the country are the guardians of this status, the troika’s fight is not ideological or for the people, but for the chair. He said that the prevailing education system in the country is exploitative and class-based, the children of the poor and the rich go to separate schools, in one school the children do not get tots, in the other, children get lunch, education is expensive and out of the reach of the poor.

Due to poverty, two and a half million children are out of school, people do not have access to basic health facilities, the poor die without treatment and when the ruler gets a headache, he runs away for treatment abroad.