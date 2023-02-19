 
February 19, 2023
HCBF, UIG sign MoU

February 19, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) and United International Group (UIG) signed a MoU in pursuit to Higher Education Commission’s initiative of industry-academia linkages. Chairman UIG Group Mian M Akram Shahid and Principal HCBF Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawwar Khan signed the agreement at a ceremony on Saturday. —Correspondent

