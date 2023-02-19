Woods says tampon prank meant to be ‘fun and games’

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods insisted on Friday he didn’t mean to cause offense when he pranked playing partner Justin Thomas by handing him a tampon in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

The moment, caught by at least one of the bevy of photographers who followed Woods’s first US PGA Tour round in seven months, went viral on social media.

Critics were quick to conclude that Woods, having out-driven Thomas at Riviera Country Club’s ninth hole, was denigrating good friend Thomas as “playing like a girl.”

“Yeah, it was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods said Friday after a second-round 74 left him in danger of missing the cut.