Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly shot dead a woman in the Ghazikot area here on Thursday.

Zulfiqar Shah, who belonged to Kaghan valley and currently settled in the Ghazikot area, allegedly opened fire and seriously injured Noreen Bibi and managed to flee.

The injured woman was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) from where doctors referred her to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital (AMC) in Abbottabad where she succumbed to her injuries.

The body was taken back to Kath from AMC for autopsy and handed over to the relatives after completion of the medico-legal formalities there.

According to police, the son of the accused, Zulfiqar Shah, and the slain woman’s daughter had tied the knot on their own free will after fleeing homes, which led to the incident. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused at the possible hideouts.