Woman shot dead for ‘honour’

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly shot dead a woman in the Ghazikot area here on Thursday.
Zulfiqar Shah, who belonged to Kaghan valley and currently settled in the Ghazikot area, allegedly opened fire and seriously injured Noreen Bibi and managed to flee.
The injured woman was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) from where doctors referred her to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital (AMC) in Abbottabad where she succumbed to her injuries.
The body was taken back to Kath from AMC for autopsy and handed over to the relatives after completion of the medico-legal formalities there.
According to police, the son of the accused, Zulfiqar Shah, and the slain woman’s daughter had tied the knot on their own free will after fleeing homes, which led to the incident. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused at the possible hideouts.
LAHORE: A seminar on first digital census in Pakistan was held at the Punjab University’s Institute of Social &...
KHAR: A jirga of elders from Pakistan and Afghanistan residing along the border at Nawa Pass point asked both the...
PESHAWAR: A major reshuffle was carried out on Thursday in the provincial bureaucracy with the transfer of 48...
KASUR: US Consul General to Lahore William K McNawell on Thursday visited the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur.A...
MANSEHRA: The owners of forests in the Hazara division on Thursday demanded the government to bring changes in the...
MANSEHRA: National Commission on the Status of Women on Thursday spoke to different segments of society to do away...
Comments