Spain passes law for Europe’s first ‘menstrual leave’

MADRID: Spain´s parliament approved on Thursday a law granting paid medical leave to women suffering severe period pain, becoming the first European country to advance such legislation.

The law, which passed by 185 votes in favour to 154 against, is aimed at breaking a taboo on the subject, Spain´s left-wing government has said. Menstrual leave is currently offered only in a small number of countries across the globe, such as Japan, Indonesia and Zambia.

“It is a historic day for feminist progress,” tweeted Equality Minister Irene Montero, who says the move is a step toward addressing a health problem that has been largely swept under the carpet.

The legislation entitles employees experiencing period pain to as much time off as they need, with the state social security system -- not employers -- picking up the tab for the sick leave.