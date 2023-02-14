CPO Rawalpindi takes charge

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Monday took charge of his office, informed police spokesman.
A smart contingent of Police presented guard of honour whereas SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, SP Headquarters Maham Khan, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan, SDPOs and other officers welcomed on his arrival. CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani visited the martyrs'' memorial and offered prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.
He also visited the gallery and recorded his impressions. CPO paid rich tribute to martyrs adding that the sacrifices of the martyrs are eternal, which will always be remembered. He said that it was prime responsibility of police to protect lives and properties of people.
He said that the prevention of crimes will be the first priority, for the convenience of the citizens. He further said that service delivery will be improved, timely redressal of citizens'' complaints are among my top priorities, as per the vision of IG Punjab, he added.
