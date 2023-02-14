Governor sees room to expand Pak, SL ties

LAHORE: A delegation of Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council led by Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya called on Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rahman at Governor’s House on Monday.

According to a handout, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and other fields and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Governor said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have cordial relations and the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries could be expanded further. He said that several Sri Lankan students are studying in the universities of Pakistan and there are vast possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in education, health and social sectors. He appreciated the Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council and Sight Foundation Sri Lanka for providing human eye corneas to the citizens of Pakistan. On this occasion, the delegation proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the hospitals of South Punjab to provide human eye cornea for eye transplantation. The delegation said that the purpose of the MoU is to give access to the facilities of eye corneal transplant to the local people there. Governor appreciated the proposal of the delegation and assured efforts for its implementation. The Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council delegation included Convener Media Committee Syed Munir Gillani, Convener Foreign Affairs Committee Ahmad Lone, Convener Tourism Committee Sadiq Sabir, Convener Sri Lankan Students Welfare Committee Asim Zafar, Advocate Supreme Court Convener Trade Promotion Committee Agha Nair Latif and Secretary Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council Zulqarnain Yasin.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor expressed grief and sorrow over the death of legendary actor and broadcaster Zia Mohiuddin. He prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate the status of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved.

Later, Punjab Governor in his message on the sixth anniversary of the martyrs of Charing Cross blast said that on this day the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs of Punjab Police. He said that the sacrifices of the martyred police officers can never be forgotten.