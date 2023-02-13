President, KP CM condemn terrorist attack on security convoy in Mir Ali

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

The president reiterated the collective resolve of the nation to completely root out terrorists. He also paid tribute to Shaheed security personnel and expressed deep grief over his death, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for them to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday condemned a suicide attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister Azam Khan said that security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of the country. He expressed grief and sorrow of the martyrdom of the three security forces.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.