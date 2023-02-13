Imran, his cronies don’t have courage to spend time in jail, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has predicted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will soon make a U-turn on his call to the PTI’s followers to court arrest and fill up the country’s jails in protest against the present government.

Reacting to Khan’s speech, Memon said on Sunday that PTI leaders are in the habit of raising a hue and cry even after imprisonment for a single day. He said the PTI chief thinks along apolitical lines, as he announces political plans first and later on thinks over the pros and cons of any proposal.

“Imran Khan should show courage by taking the lead in courting arrest. We offer Imran Khan to court arrest in Sindh, and once imprisoned, he will be taken care of very well in the Landhi jail.”

He also said Khan and his cronies do not have the courage to spend time in jail, adding that they are instead experts in only pocketing money. He claimed that the PTI chief and his cronies received ill-gotten money during their stint in power through the wheat, medicine, oil and sugar scams.

He lamented that Khan misappropriated the funds raised for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. He said the PTI chief himself admitted that $3 million out of the donations received for the Shaukat Khanum Trust were used for making investments. He also said Khan unduly held the trust’s board of directors responsible for the shadowy investment affair.

The information minister claimed Khan alone is responsible for Pakistan’s persisting plight. He said that during his stint in power, the PTI chief did nothing to resolve the country’s main problems, as he indulged in political victimisation to make his opponents suffer.

He recalled that the PTI government had signed a deal with the IMF but later made a U-turn on it. He said the present coalition government had only honoured the deal the PTI government had made with the IMF.

Memon said Khan is still being given preferential treatment despite the open-and-shut cases pending against him in courts whose meritorious adjudication can lead to the disqualification of the PTI chief and his entire family.

Art workshop

Memon also addressed the closing ceremony of the Crescent Art Gallery’s three-day art workshop at the Frere Hall. Thirty thousand artists from across the country attended the event.

The minister said Pakistan is a land of great civilisation and culture that is based on love, peace and brotherhood, adding that there is no room for extremism, terrorism or immorality in our culture. Unfortunately, however, some insane people try to distort the real face of Pakistan at home and abroad, he lamented.

He said that the real face of Pakistan can be seen today in the lawn of the historical Frere Hall, where thousands of children, women and older artists have been enlightening us with different dimensions of their art and highlighting the wonderful culture of our country.

He also said that we are peace-loving people, adding that courtesy, politeness and, especially, respect for women has been an important part of our culture. “Unfortunately, what is being taught in Pakistan today is how to troll and abuse someone and target his family if they oppose you and do not agree with your stand.”

The minister said that all these things that are being promoted are not part of our culture in any way, adding that some insane people have started this propaganda especially on social media.

He said that we do not want a new Pakistan, but the real Pakistan, the Pakistan that is depicted in this art exhibition today. He urged the media to highlight Pakistan’s real culture, spread the message of love, brotherhood and peace, and give wide coverage to this event and the participant artists.

He appreciated the organisers of the workshop for gathering artists from every region of Pakistan. He said that the world’s largest painting is being created here, which is a great honour for the country.

He mentioned that the Sindh government has always encouraged these kinds of events and provided all possible support, and will continue to support such endeavours in the future.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on the occasion that today is an important day because artists of Pakistan have set a world record by creating the world’s largest painting.

He said our artists do not lack the ability to compete with anyone in the world, adding that the efforts of the organisers of this colourful workshop are commendable. Various programmes were arranged for the event that was not only participated by artists from all over Pakistan but also attracted foreigners who took keen interest in it.

The ministers also presented a cheque of Rs1.5 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sajid Ali and his team for making a 240-foot-long — the world’s largest — painting. Qamar, Abdullah Siddiqui, Talib Naqvi, Fateh Haleputo, Sahar Shah Rizvi and other artists were also awarded for their outstanding performance.

Earlier, the ministers had visited the artists’ gallery to look at the works of the artists. Crescent Art Gallery CEO Nasir Javed, curator Sidra Javed and coordinator Farah briefed them about the artworks.