Pakistan to meet India in Asian Junior Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-0 to move into the final of the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship underway in Chennai (India).

Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Harit Danail Bin Jefri (Mal) 15-13, 11-6, 11-6 in 25 minutes with Ashab Irfan (Pak) outplaying Shamiel Heayzad Bin Sharulhisam (Mal) 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 in 24 minutes.

Pakistan will now play against hosts India in the final.