Pakistan to meet India in Asian Junior Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-0 to move into the final of the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship underway in Chennai (India).
Noor Zaman (Pak) beat Harit Danail Bin Jefri (Mal) 15-13, 11-6, 11-6 in 25 minutes with Ashab Irfan (Pak) outplaying Shamiel Heayzad Bin Sharulhisam (Mal) 11-4, 11-8, 11-6 in 24 minutes.
Pakistan will now play against hosts India in the final.
KARACHI: Former Pakistan’s Test wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal has withdrawn from the country’s senior and junior...
CAPETOWN: Pakistan will look to break India’s iron grip on their rivalry when the Asian giants meet in the Women’s...
CAPE TOWN: Teenager Vishmi Gunarathne was hailed as Sri Lanka’s “young superstar” after helping her side to a...
KARACHI: Defending champions Wapda blasted their way into the round of 16 when they downed SA Gardens 1-0 in their...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal need to earn the right to become Premier League champions, rather than rely on any...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he has no intention of leaving the English champions after the...
Comments