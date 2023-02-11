Wapda retain women’s volleyball crown

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Wapda powered past Army in four sets to retain the National Women’s Volleyball title here at the Liaquat Gymnasium Friday.

In what turned out to be an exciting final, Wapda won 24-26, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21.

Wapda’s top girl Azra Farooq and Tayyaba Ali played brilliant volleyball.

Aleeshah Janaid and Kinza Khan were seen unleashing some exciting winners for Army. HEC beat Sindh 25-18, 25-10, 25-15 to end up at the podium.

Azra from Wapda declared the most valuable player of the championship while Tayyaba was declared the best libero and Aleesha Junaid (Army) was adjudged the best setter of the event.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

She gave away trophies to the winners and runners-up. In addition, she also distributed medals among the players and officials of the teams securing first, second and third position in the event.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqub thanked all the sponsors.

“We hope the women's team will also perform well in international competitions in the near future as our dream of qualifying for the Olympics will be fulfilled soon.”

Women’s Volleyball Development Committee Chairperson Malika Junaid thanked all the sponsoring teams and guests for making the event successful.