Friday February 10, 2023
National

Infant mauled by dogs in Sukkur

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

SUKKUR: A three-month-old baby lost his life when she was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Gambat in Khairpur. The incident took place when a woman, heading to a hospital along with her three-month-old baby Maria Joyo was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Although the woman survived the attack but the three-month-old baby could not.

