Infant mauled by dogs in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A three-month-old baby lost his life when she was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Gambat in Khairpur. The incident took place when a woman, heading to a hospital along with her three-month-old baby Maria Joyo was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Although the woman survived the attack but the three-month-old baby could not.
NOWSHERA: Two alleged terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with the personnel of Counter-Terrorism...
MIRANSHAH: Five persons were killed when two rival groups traded fire in Tabi Tolkhel area on Ghulam Road in Miranshah...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has condemned ‘false’ cases against PTI...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet will discuss today the proposal for an increase...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday demanded the hearing of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, Sindh IG and...
Comments