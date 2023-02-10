 
Friday February 10, 2023
WAPDA, Army in National Women Volleyball final

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

LAHORE: WAPDA and Army have qualified for the final of the National Women Volleyball Championship.

The semi-finals were played Thursday at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Board.

In the first semi-final, WAPDA defeated HEC by 3-0. In the second, Army defeated Sindh 3-0.

The final will be played on Friday (today) at 11 am.

